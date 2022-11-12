Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 790,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 669.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 677,591 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($38.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($18.80) to €10.90 ($10.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.40) to €16.10 ($16.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

