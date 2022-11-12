Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $5.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

