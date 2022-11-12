Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,090 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 844,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,151,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,661,308,000 after acquiring an additional 104,618 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 67.1% during the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.