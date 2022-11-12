Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $66.45.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,899,361.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,335,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.