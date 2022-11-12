LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($56.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($56.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $37.81 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

