Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE LVS opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.