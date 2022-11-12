Laurence Fink Sells 14,600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $620.57 and a 200-day moving average of $637.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in BlackRock by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

