Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.51

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $14.95. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 23,211 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 285 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.