Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after acquiring an additional 395,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

