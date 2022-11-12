Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.60) to GBX 55 ($0.63) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.48) to GBX 44 ($0.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

LYG opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

