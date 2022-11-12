Lsb Funding Llc Sells 15,977,500 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LSB Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

LSB Industries stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 434,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,255.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 311,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,763,000 after buying an additional 300,887 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 270,113 shares during the period.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

