Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Lyft has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

