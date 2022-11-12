Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of MMP stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

