Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

