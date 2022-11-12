MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MannKind were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 97.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

MannKind stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

