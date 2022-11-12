Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MARA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of MARA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

