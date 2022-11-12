Martha N. Sullivan Sells 198,000 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ST opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58.
Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.
