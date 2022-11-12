Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells $1,521,300.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

