Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MXE opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.