Michael A. Henderson Sells 80,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

