Michael T. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $412.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $67,821,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

