Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,289,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 17,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 353.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

