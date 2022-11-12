Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average is $257.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

