Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 233,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 31.1% in the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average is $257.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

