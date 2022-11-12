Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.