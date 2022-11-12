Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91,234 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

