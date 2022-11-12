Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

