Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53,094 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

