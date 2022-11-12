Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

