Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $680.11

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 680.11 ($7.83) and traded as high as GBX 720 ($8.29). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 714 ($8.22), with a volume of 65,458 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 680.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 712.58.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

