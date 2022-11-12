Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $1.75. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 46,857 shares.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Insider Activity

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

In other Mill City Ventures III news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $727,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

