Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $1.75. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 46,857 shares.
Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.
Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%.
Insider Activity
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.