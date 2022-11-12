Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.