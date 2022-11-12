Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

