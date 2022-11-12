Morgan Stanley Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $10.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.
2U Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of TWOU stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $27.59.
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
