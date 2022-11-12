Morgan Stanley Increases Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

VIRT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,075,000 after buying an additional 1,112,837 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

