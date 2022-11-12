Morgan Stanley Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $150.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
