Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $18,716,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $16,347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 866,595 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

