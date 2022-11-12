NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $24.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.57.
NanoString Technologies Stock Up 13.3 %
NSTG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $50.12.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
