NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $24.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

NSTG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 481.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 627,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 519,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 161,274 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

