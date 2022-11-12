Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

