National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAND opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

