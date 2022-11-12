National Bankshares Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$2.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMG. Cormark upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.89.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

