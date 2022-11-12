National Bankshares Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$15.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 119.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$18.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21.

In related news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg purchased 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

