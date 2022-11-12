National Bankshares Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$15.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 119.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$18.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.