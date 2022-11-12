National Grid (LON:NG.L) PT Set at GBX 960 by UBS Group

National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 960 ($11.05) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NG.L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($12.32) price target on National Grid in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) price target on National Grid in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($11.74) price objective on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) price objective on National Grid in a research note on Thursday.

National Grid Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.78. The firm has a market cap of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 880.60 ($10.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($14.23).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

