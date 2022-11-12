Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NIO by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

