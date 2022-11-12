Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nelnet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NNI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

