Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $64.20 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $822.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

