Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,900 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

CHS stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $877.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

