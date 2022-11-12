Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 680 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 359,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

