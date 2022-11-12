Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 45.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 248.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 618,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 29.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $998.50 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

