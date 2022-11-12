Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Momentus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Momentus by 1,648.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 537,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Momentus by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Momentus by 166.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Trading Up 5.2 %

MNTS stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Momentus Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Momentus Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.